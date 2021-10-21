175,000 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Acquired by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 3.3% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taal Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

