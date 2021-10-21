17,600 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

