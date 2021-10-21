194,904 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,904 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.