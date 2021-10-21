199,907 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $8,175,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,755,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

