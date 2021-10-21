$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Liberty Global reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Global.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 230,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.