$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.03 on Thursday. KLA has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.