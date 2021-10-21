2,138,851 Shares in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,640,000. Glenfarne Merger accounts for approximately 0.6% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 20.62% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at $965,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

