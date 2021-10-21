$218.07 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $218.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $872.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

VRNT stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

