230,929 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,677 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,354. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -165.79 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

