250,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

