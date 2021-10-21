$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $252.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.29 million and the highest is $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

