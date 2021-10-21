$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.12 million, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.