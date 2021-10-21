$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.12 million, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

