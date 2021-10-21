$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $292.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

AWI stock opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $270,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

