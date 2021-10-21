$292.55 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $292.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

BJRI opened at $35.36 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $823.75 million, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.