$296.88 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

