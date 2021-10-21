2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of 2U worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,469. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

