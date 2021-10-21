$31.97 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $31.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

