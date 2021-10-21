31,900 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

