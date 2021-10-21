343,177 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,543,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $3,244,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

