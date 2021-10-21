347,774 Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.80% of CVRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,876,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at $66,384,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company.

Shares of CVRX opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

