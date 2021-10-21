$352.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report sales of $352.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $340.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $302.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

