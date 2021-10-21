3,766,940 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,766,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,727,000. Fmr LLC owned about 10.00% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $16,673,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $37,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.