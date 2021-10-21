$377.23 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $377.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.14 million and the lowest is $363.90 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

