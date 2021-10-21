$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $160.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

