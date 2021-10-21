$4.55 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $15.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NYSE MT traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

