$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

