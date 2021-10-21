$40.29 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce $40.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $155.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.31 million to $158.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.58 million, with estimates ranging from $167.13 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

