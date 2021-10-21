400,000 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.77% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,870,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.