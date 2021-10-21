$402.60 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $402.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.80 million and the lowest is $398.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

