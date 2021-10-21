$407.96 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $407.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

