411,144 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.10% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,501,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

