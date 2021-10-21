424,700 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 40,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

