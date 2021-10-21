42,500 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

