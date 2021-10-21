428,461 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 428,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,000. Vimeo comprises 2.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $122,000.

VMEOV stock remained flat at $$52.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

