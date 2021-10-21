$433.53 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $433.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.10 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $183.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.