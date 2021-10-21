$433.53 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $433.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.10 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $108.99 and a one year high of $183.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

