$46.17 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $46.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $46.61 million. Greenlane reported sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $181.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $186.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.56 million, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $317.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

GNLN stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

