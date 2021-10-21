48,750 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

