4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $87,005.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

