$5.60 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

