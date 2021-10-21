$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.84 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

