500,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 4.94% of Colicity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

