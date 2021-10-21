500,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.95% of DHB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

