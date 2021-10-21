500,000 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.99% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

HYAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

