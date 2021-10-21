500,000 Shares in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Purchased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 2.80% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 70,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,146. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

