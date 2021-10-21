500,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.53% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $606,000.

KIII opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

