500,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.20% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

