500,000 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.19% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $817,000.

TCAC stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

