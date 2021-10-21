500,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.23% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

