51,680 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $131.95. 320,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.