54,960 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

